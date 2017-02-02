NEWS

Man dies after pouring gasoline on fire burning wood, trash

LAWNDALE, N.C. --
Investigators in Cleveland County say a man died after he threw gasoline on a burning pile of wood and trash and the fire engulfed him.

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Department said 61-year-old William Dennis Thornton was burning the materials at a home in Lawndale around 11 a.m. on Thursday outside a residence.

Thornton's son-in-law, Douglas Mullins, told WCCB-TV in Charlotte that the man was burning two piles of debris and threw the gasoline on a pile that wasn't burning and it blew back on him.

Thornton was declared dead at the scene. The Cleveland County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the incident.
Related Topics:
newsnorth carolina news
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
76 'Rogue' Dakota Access Pipeline Protesters Arrested After Refusing to Vacate Camp
Durham mom terrified after man tries to kidnap her son
Raleigh woman upset about 'slave' graffiti
3 high school students accused in homeless man's assault
Surprise! Snake in toilet leads to dozens more
More News
Top Stories
I-Team uncovers issues with Wake Co. school bus drivers
Durham mom terrified after man tries to kidnap her son
Raleigh woman upset about 'slave' graffiti
3 high school students accused in homeless man's assault
Sir Walter Wally does not see his shadow - early spring!
Authorities briefly block I-440 during police chase
UNC president says Trump travel ban has consequences
Show More
Trump asks people to pray for Schwarzenegger
Third man charged in woman's Fayetteville murder
Woman allegedly kicked off flight over big breasts
Reddit bans forum for white nationalists from website
Trump vows to repeal political limits on churches
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
PHOTOS: N.C. State beats Duke in Durham for first time since 1995
More Photos