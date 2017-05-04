Man dies after Raleigh stabbing

Raleigh police officers are investigating after a person was fatally stabbed Wednesday night.It happened around 9 p.m., police said, on North Raleigh Boulevard, near Barksdale Drive and Park Glen Drive.The man was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries and later passed away.The victim's identity was not immediately released.No one is in custody.The case remains under investigation.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visitfor text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.