Authorities have charged a man in connection with a 2-alarm fire at a Raleigh apartment complex Thursday evening.Anthony Antoine Ridley was arrested on suspicion of starting the fire at Pines of Ashton Apartments in the 300 block of Roselle Court off Calumet Drive.The 34-year-old is facing first degree arson charges.Around 8 p.m. Thursday, heavy flames poured from a 3-story building.It took just under an hour to get under control. Six apartment units were destroyed and 29 people were displaced. Investigators said the fire started on the second story of the build and spread to the third.The flames burned right through Jennifer Aquino's apartment. She was down the street at work."I ran down the street to find out it was my apartment that was burning," she said.Her husband was inside with their 2-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter. They got out okay.While her apartment is a total loss, she's still counting her blessings."In light of it all, I'll be okay," she said.