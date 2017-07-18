Man facing attempted murder charges after woman shot

Ashley Davila, left, and Heather Carter

A likeness of the vehicle that was recovered

A Cumberland County man is facing attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting that injured a woman last week.Authorities arrested 28-year-old Jimmy Lee Proffitt II of Hope Mills following the July 12th shooting near the Zip-N-Mart on Hope Mills Road.Authorities said around 3:50 a.m., 29-year-old Ashley Davila was struck in the hand and leg by gunshots, but was able to drive away from the scene.Another woman with her, 28-year-old Heather Carter, was unable to get back to the car with Davila.Detectives have said they are concerned that Carter was injured during the shooting, and are concerned for her safety.Police are still wanting to speak to Carter and are asking for the public's help finding her.Carter is described as 5'5" tall, weighing about 160 pounds, has reddish hair, brown eyes, and a fair skin tone. She has the tattoo of "Clover" on her ankle, a "J" on her wrist and "Heather" on her shoulder.Meanwhile, Proffitt has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury (AWDWIKISI), discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.Detectives have found a vehicle that was at the scene of the shooting, and are asking anyone that may have seen the vehicle in the area of Hope Mills Road, Raeford Road, or the general vicinity to call detectives or Crimestoppers.Anyone with information concerning the shooting or the whereabouts of Heather Carter, is asked to contact Detective M. Wooten with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 391-8630 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visitingand completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.