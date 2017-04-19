NEWS

Man facing attempted rape charges in Fayetteville

Henry Lee Williams (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities arrested a Fayetteville man Tuesday in connection with an attempted sexual assault.

Police charged 56-year-old Henry Lee Williams of Camden Road with attempted second-degree rape, attempted second-degree sex offense, assault by strangulation and second-degree kidnapping.

Officials said the incident happened on Tuesday and involved a woman who was an acquaintance.

Williams is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information concerning the investigation or Williams is asked to contact Detective P. Matrafailo (SVU) at (910)433-2056 or Sergeant D.W. West at (910)433-1439.

Crimestoppers can be contacted at (910)483-TIPS (8477) or by visiting http://www.fay-nccrimestoppers.org/send_a_tip.aspx and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).

