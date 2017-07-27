  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Closing arguments in Granville County murder trial
Fayetteville man facing more indecent liberties with a child charges

Antwan Lee Bryant (Credit: Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE. North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Fayetteville man is facing more charges in connection with a sexual assault against a child.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Antwan Lee Bryant, was arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a child last month.

Detectives have now filed additional charges of 3 counts of statutory sexual offense and 3 counts of indecent liberties with a child against Bryant.

According to police, the charges involve a 14-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted by someone she knew in her home.

Bryant is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center where his total bond is now $1.7 million.
