A Fayetteville man is facing more charges in connection with a sexual assault against a child.The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Antwan Lee Bryant, was arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a child last month.Detectives have now filed additional charges of 3 counts of statutory sexual offense and 3 counts of indecent liberties with a child against Bryant.According to police, the charges involve a 14-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted by someone she knew in her home.Bryant is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center where his total bond is now $1.7 million.