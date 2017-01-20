A Fayetteville man is facing several sexual offense charges involving a minor.Authorities arrested 35-year-old Kirk Peter Jhagroo in connection with multiple sexual offenses that happened on January 7.They said the offenses involved a child who was 15-years-old at the time.Jhagroo is charged with sexual activity by a substitute parent, statutory sex offense, indecent liberties with a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and crimes against nature.He is currently at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $600,000 bond.