Man falls 20 feet at Hanging Rock State Park

A man is recovering after falling 20 feet while rock climbing at Hanging Rock State Park.News outlets report the 28-year-old man was rock climbing in the Moore's Wall portion of the park when he fell around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.Stokes County Emergency Medical Services shift supervisor Brandon Gentry says the man was conscious and alert when he was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center around 8:15 p.m., but he didn't comment on the extent of the man's injuries.Stokes County officials did not immediately release the man's name.Hanging Rock State Park is about 30 miles north of Winston-Salem.