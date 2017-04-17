NEWS

Man falls 20 feet at Hanging Rock State Park

DANBURY, North Carolina --
A man is recovering after falling 20 feet while rock climbing at Hanging Rock State Park.

News outlets report the 28-year-old man was rock climbing in the Moore's Wall portion of the park when he fell around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Stokes County Emergency Medical Services shift supervisor Brandon Gentry says the man was conscious and alert when he was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center around 8:15 p.m., but he didn't comment on the extent of the man's injuries.

Stokes County officials did not immediately release the man's name.

Hanging Rock State Park is about 30 miles north of Winston-Salem.
