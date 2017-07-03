Man fatally shot at Cumberland County home

CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WTVD) --Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Cumberland County.
It happened on Caisson Drive, off MacArthur Road.
The victim's grandmother told an ABC11 crew at the scene that her 21-year-old grandson was shot in the back of the neck when a suspect broke into the home overnight.
#Breaking-Cumberland Co Sheriff's Office on the scene of Caisson Dr & McArthur Rd. Woman tells us her grandson was shot & killed. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/XW0GW6diAJ— Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) July 3, 2017
The victim later died at the hospital.
His grandmother said two other people inside the home were not injured.
