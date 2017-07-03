NEWS

Man fatally shot at Cumberland County home

CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WTVD) --
Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Cumberland County.

It happened on Caisson Drive, off MacArthur Road.

The victim's grandmother told an ABC11 crew at the scene that her 21-year-old grandson was shot in the back of the neck when a suspect broke into the home overnight.



The victim later died at the hospital.

His grandmother said two other people inside the home were not injured.

This is a developing story. ABC11 will update as more information becomes available.

