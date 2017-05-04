  • BREAKING NEWS Programming note: Today's General Hospital episode will be aired on ABC.com
NEWS

Man fatally shot at Greensboro shopping mall

Police block off the entrance at the JCPenney at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro on Thursday. (Adrienne DiPiazza/MyFox8)

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A man who was shot outside the Four Seasons Town Centre shopping mall in Greensboro on Thursday has died after being taken to the hospital.

The identity of the victim has not been released, according to MyFox8. Police were called to the shooting at about 2:16 p.m., according to Susan Danielsen, a spokeswoman for the Greensboro Police Department.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots fired from a gold-colored sedan. At least one of the rounds hit a man who was walking outside entrance D near JCPenney, according to police.

Greensboro police and EMS were called to the scene.

As of 3 p.m., the entrance of the mall was closed, but police were letting people who were at the mall get to their cars and leave.

Four schools in the area had been placed on lock down: Ben L Smith High School, Murphey Traditional Academy, Archer Elementary and Jackson Middle School. The lock downs have since been lifted.

Anyone with any information can call Crimestoppers at (336) 373-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

Back in February, a man was shot and killed outside the same mall. Westley Tyler Tugman, 33, of Lenoir, was shot in the torso in front of JCPenney during an attempted robbery. He was an innocent victim.

No other details were immediately available.
