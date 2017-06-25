Man fatally shot in Charlotte restaurant

Police in North Carolina are investigating a fatal shooting inside a restaurant.Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers responded Saturday night to a shooting at the Tropical Bar, Restaurant and Game Room in West Charlotte. The man who had been shot was pronounced dead at a local hospital.Officers say the victim and shooter knew each other, but they have not released any names.Police say it's Charlotte's 47th homicide this year.At this time last year, there were 22 homicides in North Carolina's largest city.