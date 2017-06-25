BENSON, North Carolina (WTVD) --A man has died after he was shot in the chest Sunday night.
The shooting happened before 8 p.m. in the 900 block of Barefoot Street in Benson.
When authorities arrived, they found a 40-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
First responders tried to give the man CPR, but he died on scene.
The man's identity has not been released.
Authorities are still searching for the person(s) responsible.