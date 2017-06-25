A man has died after he was shot in the chest Sunday night.The shooting happened before 8 p.m. in the 900 block of Barefoot Street in Benson.When authorities arrived, they found a 40-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.First responders tried to give the man CPR, but he died on scene.The man's identity has not been released.Authorities are still searching for the person(s) responsible.