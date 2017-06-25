NEWS

Man fatally shot in chest in Johnston County, suspect at large

(Shutterstock file)

BENSON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A man has died after he was shot in the chest Sunday night.

The shooting happened before 8 p.m. in the 900 block of Barefoot Street in Benson.

When authorities arrived, they found a 40-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

First responders tried to give the man CPR, but he died on scene.

The man's identity has not been released.

Authorities are still searching for the person(s) responsible.
