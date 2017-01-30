The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says a man's attempt to sell illegal drugs didn't go so well when the person he flagged down to sell meth to turned out to be a deputy.The sheriff's office said it happened Saturday in the area of HWY 111 south and Spring Bank Road.The deputy, who was driving a marked car, said 31-year-old Adam Wade Williams flagged him down with a flashlight along Ditch Bank Road.When the deputy stopped, he said Williams became extremely nervous and admitted he had illegal drugs and thought he was flagging down the person he planned to sell them to.Williams was searched and the deputy found 40 grams of methamphetamine.He was charged with drug trafficking and booked into the Wayne County jail under a $100,000 bond.