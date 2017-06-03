JACKSONVILLE, Florida (WTVD) --A Florida man who joyfully flashed money on a Facebook Live got a major surprise when deputies busted into his home and arrested him on drug charges.
A man, identified by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office as 22-year-old Breon Hollings, can be seen counting money and repeatedly exclaiming, "This (expletive) don't stop, man," before he hears deputies on a megaphone outside his home.
Hollings is seen running out of the room as deputies can be heard in the background yelling, "This is Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. We have a search warrant."
Deputies can be seen walking in and out of the room before one notices the camera and shuts it off.
Hollings faces numerous drug charges.
ABC News contributed to this post.