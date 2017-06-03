A Florida man who joyfully flashed money on a Facebook Live got a major surprise when deputies busted into his home and arrested him on drug charges.A man, identified by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office as 22-year-old Breon Hollings, can be seen counting money and repeatedly exclaiming, "This (expletive) don't stop, man," before he hears deputies on a megaphone outside his home.Hollings is seen running out of the room as deputies can be heard in the background yelling, "This is Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. We have a search warrant."Deputies can be seen walking in and out of the room before one notices the camera and shuts it off.Hollings faces numerous drug charges.