BUZZWORTHY

Man flushing friend's remains to hit Durham ballpark

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

NEW YORK --
A New York City man on a mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend, a plumber, down ballpark toilets around the country said that Durham is his last stop.

Tom McDonald tells The New York Times that it's a fitting tribute for Roy Riegel.

The two baseball fans were childhood friends in Queens, not far from - wait for it - Flushing Meadows, where the Mets play.

Like baseball, this endeavor has rules. The game has to be in progress when McDonald sprinkles the ashes into the toilet from a little plastic bottle.

So far, he's done the deed at 16 stadiums.

Riegel also was a music fan: In Cleveland, McDonald flushed ashes at both Progressive Field and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

In Chicago, McDonald did his duty at a White Sox game, skipping Wrigley Field because the Cubs are longtime rivals of the Mets.

McDonald has enough ashes left for one more tribute. He hopes to do it at Durham Athletic Park, where the 1988 movie "Bull Durham" was filmed.

"I know people might think it's weird, and if it were anyone else's ashes, I'd agree," McDonald said. "But for Roy, this is the perfect tribute to a plumber and a baseball fan and just a brilliant, wild guy."

Riegel's family agreed to share a portion of the ashes after his death in 2008. McDonald spoons out a little each time, from an old peanut can that's wrapped in Mets ticket stubs, that he keeps next to World Series highlight videos and his collection of 149 baseball Hall of Fame autographs.

Hank Riegel, of Waterloo, New York, said his brother would appreciate the offbeat gesture.

"He'd be like, 'Oh, yeah, do that,'" Riegel said. "He would definitely approve of it. Never once did Roy follow the rules."

The Associated Press Contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newssportsbaseballbuzzworthyNew York
Load Comments
BUZZWORTHY
Who's nominated for Tony Awards this year?
Couple welcomes new puppy with sex reveal photo shoot
Family makes wheelchairs to help kids with spina bifida
Johnny Depp surprises Disneyland visitors
More buzzworthy
NEWS
Police admit misspeaking about teen killed by cops
66-year-old Fayetteville woman attacked by 2 pit bulls, owner cited
Witnesses recount details of fatal UT-Austin stabbing
Trump on spending bill: 'This is what winning looks like'
More News
Top Stories
Driver not cited after driving through May Day protest
66-year-old Fayetteville woman attacked by 2 pit bulls, owner cited
Apex school step team show marred by racist Snapchat post
Mother, son rescued from Cape Fear River
Ex-officer to plead guilty in black motorist's death
Business owner arrested, calls fallen firefighter 'parasite'
Brothers shot in Harnett County drive-by
Show More
Calls about snake bites quadruple in North Carolina
Wake County busy checking pools ahead of summer
Police need help finding gas station burglary suspect
$75 Mother's Day coupon from Bed Bath & Beyond is a scam
Must-see video: Car slams into gas pump
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
More Photos