Man found beaten inside Fayetteville home dies at hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A 62-year-old man found beaten inside a Fayetteville home has died from his injuries at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Police said Jeffrey Ander Brewington was found beaten inside his home along to 2100 block of Goins Drive late Friday night. Officers were dispatched to his home for a well-being check.

Detectives are investigating the beating death and will provide more information when it is available.

Anyone with any information regarding the beating death of Jeffrey Brewington is asked to contact Detective W. Lee with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 973-3638 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).
