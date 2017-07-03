NEWS

Man found fatally shot in Cumberland County home, police searching for suspects

Man found fatally shot in Cumberland County home (Credit: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office )

CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WTVD) --
Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Cumberland County.

It happened before 1 a.m. in the 1400 block of Caisson Drive, off MacArthur Road.

When authorities arrived at the home, they found 21-year-old Kyle Derrick McCarty on the floor inside.

His grandmother told ABC11 that her grandson was shot in the back of the neck when a suspect broke into the home overnight.



McCarty later died at the hospital.

Two other people inside the home were not injured.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding three persons of interest related to this case.

Deputies said anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marcus Elliott, Devine McLeod, and Tre Montrel Parker is asked to call the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at (910) 323-1500.

Devine McLeod, Tre Montrel Parker, and Marcus Elliott (from left to right)

