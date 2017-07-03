#Breaking-Cumberland Co Sheriff's Office on the scene of Caisson Dr & McArthur Rd. Woman tells us her grandson was shot & killed. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/XW0GW6diAJ — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) July 3, 2017

Devine McLeod, Tre Montrel Parker, and Marcus Elliott (from left to right)

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Cumberland County.It happened before 1 a.m. in the 1400 block of Caisson Drive, off MacArthur Road.When authorities arrived at the home, they found 21-year-old Kyle Derrick McCarty on the floor inside.His grandmother told ABC11 that her grandson was shot in the back of the neck when a suspect broke into the home overnight.McCarty later died at the hospital.Two other people inside the home were not injured.The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding three persons of interest related to this case.Deputies said anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marcus Elliott, Devine McLeod, and Tre Montrel Parker is asked to call the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at (910) 323-1500.