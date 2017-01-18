Man found shot to death Wayne County

Authorities in Wayne County are investigating a homicide after a man's body was discovered early Wednesday morning.Around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of South Hollowell Street in Goldsboro about shots being fired.When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Tyreek Moody with an apparent gunshot wound. EMS declared him dead at the scene.Further details surrounding the incident, including a possible suspect, have not been released.The investigation remains ongoing.Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255 or text at (919) 222-4230. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.