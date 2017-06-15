A Durham Man is celebrating his sobriety after turning to the Durham Rescue Mission for help.Brandon Eure is a small business owner, who's excited to celebrate Father's Day this upcoming Sunday.His 2-and-a-half-year old son is his pride and joy. Eure is sharing his love for basketball with his son - motivating him to learn by disguising it as a game of 'knock-over-Spiderman' - as he hangs an action figure from the kiddie basketball net.The treasured layups and laughs are a new thing after dealing with drug addiction in his youth."In and out of rehabs and in and out of jail and prison," Eure said, describing his teen years and early twenties. "And finally a judge gave me a chance to do the program."He decided to seek rehabilitation at the Durham Rescue Mission, and he said the time he spent there changed his life entirely."He is one of my favorite success stories because I had a chance to watch his life change," David Cash, a volunteer coordinator at the mission, said."He actually worked with me in my office for a year," Cash said, "and during that time he met a young lady. They began to date, and they ended up getting married and having a child, and he now has his own business. So everything that he came here seeking was restored."The father of one graduated from the "Victory Program" at the mission after a year of Bible study, working at the volunteer office, and classes at Durham Tech."It just, it really just changed my life," Eure said.Originally from the Outer Banks, Eure decided to stay in Durham and opened up Second Look Landscaping and Power Washing - now thankful for those who've given him a second chance."I'm just grateful that a lot of people keep an open mind," Eure said. "And, you know, realize that always a person's past doesn't, doesn't make who they are."As he continues to work past the mistakes of his youth, he looks forward to Father's Day, sharing a word of advice for his son."To not let opportunities go by," Eure said. "That if there something that he really wants to do, he should pursue it."