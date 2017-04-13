Man hid 65 drug packets in his stomach on flight to RDU

A man traveling to Raleigh-Durham International Airport from Orlando, Florida was arrested for smuggling 65 packets of drugs inside of his stomach, authorities said.The Wake County Sheriff's Office said Uberto Altamirano was detained Tuesday at the airport and admitted to having 65 individual packages of Fentanyl hidden in his stomach.Altamirano was taken to WakeMed where doctors recovered about 767 grams of Fentanyl with a street value of more than $115,000.Altamirano was released from the hospital Wednesday. He now faces multiple charges for trafficking opiates.Authorities took Altamirano to the Wake County Detention Center where he remains under a $2 million bond.