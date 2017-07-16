  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
NC man imprisoned for IS-inspired plot faces murder charge

Justin Nolan Sullivan

MORGANTON, North Carolina --
A man who just started a life prison sentence for plotting to shoot hundreds of people for Islamic State is in court for a killing that authorities say he thought would help finance his plans.

Justin Nojan Sullivan is scheduled in court Monday in the Appalachian foothills town of Morganton.

The 21-year-old was sentenced to life in federal prison last month after pleading guilty last year for his foiled plot to attack a nightclub or concert.

Authorities say Sullivan took a rifle from his father's gun cabinet and killed 74-year-old neighbor John Bailey Clark in December 2014. Court documents say Sullivan took the man's money for his terror plot.

The News-Herald of Morganton reports Clark had $157 in his bank account and lived on a $600 monthly government check.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
