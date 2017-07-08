NEWS

Man in critical condition after Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Police Department says a shooting victim was dropped off just before 3 a.m. at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center Saturday.

Detectives learned the man was shot at a home along the 800 block of E. Orange Street near downtown Fayetteville.

They said he is in critical condition.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting is asked to contact Detective T. Aughburns with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-1166 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
