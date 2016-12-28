NEWS

Man in mask robs bank in Garner
EMBED </>More News Videos

The suspect handed a teller a note.

GARNER, North Carolina --
Police in Garner are looking for a man who robbed a SunTrust bank in Garner Wednesday.

It happened at a branch on Small Pine Drive before noon.

Police tweeted a photo of a man with his face completely covered with a mask.


They said he got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
Related Topics:
newsbank robberyGarner
Load Comments
NEWS
Russian officials admit to 'institutional conspiracy' in doping of hundreds of Olympic athletes
Feminist Icon Gloria Steinem Says She'll Co-Chair Women's March After Trump's Inauguration
Ukraine Conflict Monitor OSCE Confirms Cyber-attack
Dylann Roof Won't Call Witnesses During Sentencing
Kerry Defends 2-State Solution as 'Only' Path to Peace for Israelis and Palestinians
More News
Top Stories
Warrant: Truck left running before it killed 5-year-old
Man charged in death of NCCU senior
Deputy picks up pieces after home burns down Christmas Eve
Truck crash takes out power to more than a thousand
Police seeking suspect in 6th restaurant burglary
Cam Newton fulfills Christmas wish for sick 10-year-old
Kitten rides under hood of pickup for 600 miles
Show More
Actress, yoga teacher missing since Christmas found dead in D.C.
Realtor warns you to watch out for rental scam
Cooper team reveals details for governor's swearing-in
Family still searching for answers in murder of pastor
Woman hit, killed in north Raleigh
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Truck left running before it killed 5-year-old
Police seeking suspect in 6th restaurant burglary
Deputy picks up pieces after home burns down Christmas Eve
Cam Newton fulfills Christmas wish for sick 10-year-old
More Video