Man in mask robs bank in Garner

GPD investigating bank robbery at Sun Trust Bank on Small Pine Dr. Police looking for 1 armed suspect - undisclosed amt. of money. pic.twitter.com/G9uaRKpfCo — Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) December 28, 2016

Police in Garner are looking for a man who robbed a SunTrust bank in Garner Wednesday.It happened at a branch on Small Pine Drive before noon.Police tweeted a photo of a man with his face completely covered with a mask.They said he got away with an undisclosed amount of money.