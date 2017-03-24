Man injured in downtown Raleigh shooting

#Breaking-Video showing police activity in downtown Raleigh on Harrington near Hargett. We saw a man taken away in an ambulance. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/d8bwjCS4Gi — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) March 24, 2017

Raleigh Police says the man taken away in handcuffs was NOT connected to the shooting. Police are still looking for the shooter. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/vyeyo9BqLn — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) March 24, 2017

Authorities in Raleigh are investigating a shooting near a downtown nightclub that left one man injured early Friday morning.It happened around 3:30 a.m. near Harrington and West Hargett streets, not far from Legends Nightclub.Authorities tell ABC11 that the man was shot once and taken to WakeMed. He was shot in the leg, but his condition is unknown at this time. The victim's friends told ABC11 that they expect him to be okay.A person was seen being taken away in handcuffs at the scene, but police said it was not related to this shooting and that he had a warrant out for his arrest.Authorities are currently searching for a suspect, but do not have a description of the person at this time.Further details surrounding the investigation have not been released.The Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification is currently at the scene.ABC11 will update this story as more details become available.