FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --A man is in critical condition after he was shot on Raeford Road in Fayetteville on Saturday.
Police told our crew on the scene it happened in the parking lot in the 6000 block of Raeford Road around 11 a.m.
Authorities said a man and a woman got into a verbal fight with the victim, and the fight turned physical.
Police said at least one of the suspects opened fire. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim, 20-year-old Lorenzo A. Williams, is in critical condition at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Officers stopped a red Toyota Camry after the suspects fled the scene. The woman was detained and the man fled on foot. Officers chased him down and detained him.
Jumaane Remerius Pugh, 39, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and felony conspiracy.
Pugh was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.
Keyvonna K. Jones, 22, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, and felony conspiracy.
Jones as booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $125,000 bond.
Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call Detective J. Bisner with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676-2597 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).
