Man removed from flight for using bathroom before takeoff

MILWAUKEE --
A Wisconsin man was removed from a Delta Air Lines flight after using the bathroom against crew instructions shortly before takeoff.

Kima Hamilton says he urgently needed to use the bathroom April 18 while on a Milwaukee-bound plane in Atlanta. He says takeoff was delayed and the flight wasn't moving, so he decided to go.

Cellphone video shows Delta agents asked Hamilton to de-board after he got back to his seat, but he refused. The crew emptied the aircraft and allowed everyone but Hamilton back on.

Delta says it's imperative passengers comply with crew instructions, especially at critical points of takeoff and landing.

Hamilton says FBI agents met him at the gate but didn't arrest him. He got a partial refund but says it wasn't enough to cover another ticket.

