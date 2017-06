Durham Police confirmed that a man who was shot in Durham Sunday morning in the 1500 block of Fidelity Drive has died.Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 8:40 a.m. and arrived to find the victim dead with gunshot wound.Police are still investigating.Anyone with information is asked to call investigator E. Ortiz at (919) 560-4440, ext.29337 or Crimestoppers at (919)683-1200.