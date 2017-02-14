  • BREAKING NEWS Watch live: Death penalty trial of Wake County man accused of killing in-laws
NEWS

Man killed in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was shot to death Friday afternoon.

The victim was identified as 46-year-old Charles George Brown.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Hillsboro Street.

Brown was in the parking lot of Brown's Garage when he was shot in the stomach. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died.

Detectives took two persons of interest in for questioning, but they were released. Officers are actively searching for suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Littlejohn with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-3468, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).

"
Related Topics:
newsshootingfayetteville police departmentFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Owner dies after shooting at Durham convenience store
NSC in 'disarray' after Flynn's resignation: Lawmakers
Trial begins for man accused of killing in-laws
Suspect arrested in fatal Fayetteville shooting
More News
Top Stories
Owner dies after shooting at Durham convenience store
Cary student facing sex offense charge
Governor Cooper floats new HB2 repeal proposal
Trial begins for man accused of killing in-laws
North Korea leader's brother slain at airport
Suspect arrested in fatal Fayetteville shooting
Woman's insurance cancelled over Facebook pictures
Show More
Sources say NC State will part ways with Gottfried
Uber driver credited with saving Raleigh rape victim
Autopsy: 7-year-old NC girl shot as many as 13 times
Outrage, fear as ICE cracks down in immigration raids
Durham residents against Publix gear up for zoning war
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
PHOTOS: Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies
More Photos