NEWS

Man killed in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was shot to death Friday afternoon.

The victim was identified as 46-year-old Charles George Brown.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Hillsboro Street.

Brown was in the parking lot of Brown's Garage when he was shot in the stomach. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died.

Detectives took two persons of interest in for questioning, but they were released. Officers are actively searching for suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Littlejohn with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-3468, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).

Related Topics:
newsshootingfayetteville police departmentFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Wake sheriff won't support ending concealed-carry permits
Trump Considering 'Brand New' Executive Order After Court Setback
News Digest for Friday, Feb. 10, 2017
NC contractor accused of not completing paid jobs
NC State Highway Patrol has a new commander
More News
Top Stories
Girl, 4, fatally struck after falling out of mom's SUV
Wake school bus driver quits after close call with train
Wake sheriff won't support ending concealed-carry permits
NC contractor accused of not completing paid jobs
NC State Highway Patrol has a new commander
Child porn suspect: 'Not like I was murdering someone'
Police: Mom used children in door-to-door 'cookie scam'
Show More
Opinion: Travel bans, Judaism has seen this before
Spike in flu cases means new rules at Duke Hospitals
Judges hear arguments over restricting Cooper's powers
Nonprofit honoring Chapel Hill murder victims opens
College Republicans sorry for Hitler-themed Valentine's
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
PHOTOS: Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
More Photos