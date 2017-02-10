Man killed in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was shot to death Friday afternoon.
The victim was identified as 46-year-old Charles George Brown.
The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Hillsboro Street.
Brown was in the parking lot of Brown's Garage when he was shot in the stomach. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died.
Detectives took two persons of interest in for questioning, but they were released. Officers are actively searching for suspects.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Littlejohn with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-3468, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).