Man killed in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A man was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon, Fayetteville Police said.

Police told our crew on the scene that the man was shot near the intersection of Concord Drive and Cooper Road around 3:30 p.m.

Authorities said two men, who knew each other, were at a house in the 5000 block of Cooper Road when one man shot the other in the chest, killing him.

The shooter is in custody. Police have not yet released the identities of those involved.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective Wooten with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 391-8630, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).

