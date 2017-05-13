HOSPITAL

Man killed in Geneva hospital lockdown, hostage safe

EMBED </>More Videos

A Kane County Jail inmate held a nurse hostage for about three hours on May 13, 2017. The inmate was identified as Tywon Salters, 21. (Photo courtesy of Brad Frakes)

GENEVA, Illinois --
21-year-old Chicago man, who held a nurse hostage for about three hours at a Geneva hospital, was fatally shot Saturday afternoon as SWAT teams moved in on him, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

Delnor-Community Hospital was on lockdown Saturday afternoon after Tywon Salters, an inmate in the custody of the Kane County Jail, grabbed a correctional officer's weapon.

A female ER nurse who was taken hostage was not injured, police said and was with family Saturday evening.

Tywon Salters, 21



The incident started at about 12:30 p.m. in a small room near the hospital's emergency room. At about 4:15 p.m., Salters was killed when SWAT officers moved into that room after negotiators were unable to get him out, said Lt. Patrick Gengler, of the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

Salters, who was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle from the Elgin Police Department, was being treated at the hospital since May 8. Police didn't disclose what he was being treated for. He had been in police custody since April 11.

PHOTOS: GENEVA HOSPITAL STANDOFF


When the incident started, the hospital's ER was immediately evacuated, a hospital spokeswoman said. Patients were either moved to other hospitals or discharged.

The main hospital was put on lockdown and all operations were normal, except no visitors were allowed. Patients were safe during the incident, a hospital official said.

Normal operations in the ER will resume at 6 p.m. Ambulance service will be restored at 8 p.m.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newshospitalhostageGeneva
Load Comments
HOSPITAL
Hurricanes goalie Eddie Lack OK after leaving OT loss on stretcher
2 injured in Durham motorcycle accident
Brother of mom: 'She made sure those babies would live'
5-Year-Old Learns He's Getting a New Heart
More hospital
NEWS
NJ man killed by drunk driver set to graduate college Wednesday
North Korea launches missile; launch being assessed
Researcher 'accidentally' stops spread of 'unprecedented' global cyberattack
Cyberattack thwarted by flipping 'kill switch' but experts fear new blitz
More News
Top Stories
Man shot to death on Durham's Main Street
NJ man killed by drunk driver set to graduate college Wednesday
Woman finds squid-like gunk in bottle of coconut water
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
FBI agents group recommends Mike Rogers for FBI director
Durham holds town meeting to discuss state budget
Undercover agents find registered church to be sex club
Show More
Duke names building for outgoing president Brodhead
Handwritten Harry Potter prequel stolen in burglary
Trump says he could pick FBI head by next week
Man attempts to sexually assault woman at Calif. church
Tanker truck leaks chocolate on Pennsylvania highway
More News
Top Video
Man shot to death on Durham's Main Street
Duke names building for outgoing president Brodhead
Students display robots at Durham invitational
Knightdale man facing deportation finally freed
More Video