Search warrants now reveal why a rash of skeleton mask robberies in Wake County ended abruptly earlier this month.Details inside the court documents reveal how police in Cary and Raleigh solved the nine robberies that took place in a two-week period across four Wake County towns.The warrants showed that two weeks ago, Cary police arrested two men - Kyle Fedus and Zachary Wohlman - in connection with the robberies.A third suspect named in court documents - Phillip O'Shea - was killed in a shootout with deputies in Florida several days after the spree in the Triangle ended.A surveillance video from the second robbery in the spree showed a suspect raking in the cash at the Eagles convenience store in Cary on the night of April 26th.It also showed a Dodge Dart at the scene. The car was traced to 29-year-old Fedus, who was on probation at the time.His ankle monitor also showed him at the scene of a Super 8 Motel robbery in Raleigh's Oak Park.In the search warrant, police said Fedus admitted to driving the car in that crime, but he pinned the other robberies on Wohlman and O'Shea, who are half-brothers.O'Shea was killed in a shootout with deputies in Palm Beach County, Florida six days after the robbery spree ended in the Triangle.Wohlman has also been charged, but only with resisting an officer. He has since posted a $1,000 bond.It's not clear if he will be charged in connection with any of the robberies.Meanwhile, Fedus is still in jail at the Wake County Detention Center.