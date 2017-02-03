NEWS

Man killed, officer shot while trying to serve warrant in Hickory

Hickory Police (Credit WSOC)

HICKORY, North Carolina --
Authorities say a North Carolina police officer was shot in the arm while trying to serve a search warrant and an unidentified man was killed at the scene.

Deputy Police Chief Reed Baer told The Hickory Daily Record the shooting happened Friday morning as an officer was looking for narcotics.

Baer said the officer was taken to a hospital for treatment. He would not release any details about how the shooting happened or how the man died.


The victim was identified as William David Whetstone, 33. The officer's name has not yet been released.

Hickory is 45 miles northwest of Charlotte.

