  • BREAKING NEWS Watch live: Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders holds news briefing
NEWS

Elderly man kills self, said he killed wife with Alzheimer's

(Shutterstock)

DELTONA, Fla. (WTVD) --
Authorities in Florida say a 75-year-old man fatally shot himself while deputies were visiting his house to conduct a welfare check on his wife. In a hand-written suicide note, he said he had buried her in the backyard.

The Volusia County Sheriff's department announced Wednesday that Laurence Caulfield admitted that he killed his wife and that officials will be searching the yard for her body.

Deputies visited the home in Deltona, northeast of Orlando, Tuesday night after an out-of-state relative reported receiving a letter from Caulfield that said he was having a difficult time coping physically and emotionally as his wife suffered from Alzheimer's disease.

Caulfield included with the letter the couple's will, life insurance policy and other financial documents, the sheriff's department said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsalzheimerssuicideshootingmurderFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Russian foreign minister derides reporters asking about Comey
Comey asked for more money, manpower for Russia investigation days before firing
Pence: Comey firing not about Russia investigation
Trump says 'Comey wasn't doing a good job'
More News
Top Stories
Burr: FBI director firing 'makes no sense'
Cooper 'shocked' by lack of hurricane relief
Grill blamed for hospitalizing 5 with CO poisoning
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Collapsed bridge is set to open next week
Police arrest NC student armed with weapons, hit list
DOT inspectors keeping bridge over I-440 closed for now
Show More
Woman told to 'pee in cup' on United Airlines flight
4 pounds of marijuana delivered as police search home
Early morning rains cause storm damage
Lawmakers to weigh in on 'raise the age' measure
One person injured in Knightdale house fire
More News
Photos
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
More Photos