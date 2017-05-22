NEWS

Man left trying to explain how car ended up in swimming pool

(Shutterstock)

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A North Carolina man is trying to explain how his car ended up in a swimming pool.

Local news outlets report someone noticed the empty car submerged in the swimming pool at a Winston-Salem apartment complex. Police think it plunged in early Friday morning.

Owner James Bradley Poe told police the car rolled into the pool after he got out, thinking it was in park.

Poe says he tried to stop the car. He says he left it in the pool because he had to go home to care for his son.

Police say Poe has given conflicting accounts about what happened. He's been cited for leaving the scene and for not having car insurance.

Poe is due in court next month. It wasn't known if he had an attorney.

