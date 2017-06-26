An Alabama man on a family vacation in Turks and Caicos was robbed and shot.Kevin Newman, a husband and father, has been transported back to the U.S. and remains in a medically induced coma.Newman, his wife Tiffany, and son Gavin landed in Turks and Caicos last weekend for a dream vacation.Last Friday, on their final night of their vacation, authorities found Newman robbed and shot on a street near his resort.Police say a bullet struck him in the abdomen and exited out his back."You don't understand why it happened," family friend Angela Dixon said.Newman was taken to a local hospital for emergency surgery. His right kidney had to be removed and his liver was repaired.Officials say Newman was bleeding internally. A large vein that returns blood to the heart was damaged.His family tells ABC News that Newman almost died.He was life-flighted from Turks and Caicos to Fort Lauderdale, Florida for better care.His family is praying for his recovery."He is so loved. Basically, my second dad," nephew Michael McEachern said.