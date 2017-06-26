  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Gov. Roy Cooper addressing state budget at news conference
Man on family vacation in Turks and Caicos robbed and shot

Man shot while on vacation in Turks & Caicos. ABC News reports on June 25, 2017. (WPVI)

An Alabama man on a family vacation in Turks and Caicos was robbed and shot.

Kevin Newman, a husband and father, has been transported back to the U.S. and remains in a medically induced coma.

Newman, his wife Tiffany, and son Gavin landed in Turks and Caicos last weekend for a dream vacation.

Last Friday, on their final night of their vacation, authorities found Newman robbed and shot on a street near his resort.

Police say a bullet struck him in the abdomen and exited out his back.

"You don't understand why it happened," family friend Angela Dixon said.
Newman was taken to a local hospital for emergency surgery. His right kidney had to be removed and his liver was repaired.

Officials say Newman was bleeding internally. A large vein that returns blood to the heart was damaged.

His family tells ABC News that Newman almost died.

He was life-flighted from Turks and Caicos to Fort Lauderdale, Florida for better care.

His family is praying for his recovery.
"He is so loved. Basically, my second dad," nephew Michael McEachern said.

