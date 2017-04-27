NEWS

Man pleads guilty to breaking 78-year-old North Carolina veteran's jaw

Clarence Martin Hayes III (image courtesy Catawba County Sheriff's Office)

HICKORY, North Carolina --
A man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to breaking the jaw of a 78-year-old Vietnam War veteran.

The Charlotte Observer reports that 33-year-old Clarence Martin Hayes III was given a suspended "split" sentence of 16 to 29 months, with 30 months of probation Tuesday. He'll spend one month in the Catawba County Jail.

Hayes punched James Stonemetz in the face in June 2016, after Stonemetz confronted him about riding an ATV across his lawn and told him to stay off his property. Stonemetz's mouth was wired shut for six weeks.

Stonemetz has described himself as a disabled veteran, having been exposed to Agent Orange while serving in Vietnam. The district attorney's office says Stonemetz earned a Bronze Star, an Army Commendation and three Good Conduct awards.

___

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com


(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
