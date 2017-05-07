NEWS

Man pulls gun on Durham officer, leads police on chase

Chase (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A man was arrested after pulling out a gun and fleeing from police in Durham Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call around 9 a.m. at Guess Road and Sovereign Road.

Police say that they arrived at the scene with EMS where they found an unconscious man with his foot on the brake in the car, which was still in "drive."

An officer reached in from the driver's side to put the car in park.

The driver, whose name has not yet been released, woke up and the officer asked him to step out. That's when the driver pulled out a gun.

The officer safely removed the handgun, but the man managed to flee the scene.

The man was later caught at Broad Street and Guess Road.

He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, felony for fleeing, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, manning a vehicle for selling narcotics, and various traffic offenses.

The officer was not injured.

