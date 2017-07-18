Man reportedly struck, killed by lightning in Sanford

A man was reportedly struck and killed by lightning on Tuesday as storms moved through central North Carolina.The deadly incident happened on Vance Street at Crestview Street in Sanford.A neighbor, Terill Jackson, told ABC11 he saw a man's body underneath a tree after what he called a fierce thunderstorm about 7:30 p.m.The victim was identified by a family friend as David Everette, a father of two teenagers who also had a third child on the way.Everette was trying to run to the store when the storm hit but did not make it, said the friend, Al Smith, who is also pastor at Life Changers Fellowship Ministries in Sanford. He said Everette tried to seek shelter under an oak tree.Crime-scene tape was up around the tree.Sanford Police have not confirmed any details.Jackson said he didn't know the victim and wasn't sure whether the man lived in the area or was visiting.Smith said he was with the victim's family at the hospital. He said he believes Everette was in his early 40s.The investigation is ongoing, and a Sanford police investigator would only say that information on the incident would be released Wednesday morning.