Man robs 3 Raleigh restaurants in 10 minutes on Capital Blvd

Raleigh Police are searching for a masked man who robbed three restaurants on Capital Boulevard.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police are investigating Wednesday night after a suspect in a skull mask apparently robbed three businesses in 10 minutes on Capital Boulevard.

Mona Pita Grill, at 5260 Capital Blvd., called in at 9:11 p.m. to report it had been robbed.

The Subway restaurant at 6320 Capital Blvd called in just two minutes later, and then the Dunkin Donuts at 8401 Capital Blvd was apparently robbed at 9:19 p.m.

All three businesses reported the suspect was wearing a skull mask.

The Dunkin Donuts was one of three restaurants robbed in less than 10 minutes.



It wasn't immediately clear whether the suspect drove away or left on foot.

The robberies remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

