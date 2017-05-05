Man robs SunTrust Bank in Durham

Police are searching for the man who robbed a SunTrust Bank in Durham early Friday morning.Around 9:15 a.m., a man walked into the bank on East N.C. 54 and demanded money. No weapon was seen.The suspect is described as a black male wearing a blue shirt. Surveillance images have not yet been released.Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.