  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
NEWS

That stinks! Man seeking dropped phone falls in trash chute

(Shutterstock)

WASHINGTON --
A man looking for a dropped cell phone ended up in a stinky situation, tumbling into a building's trash chute where he had to be rescued.

Washington, D.C., Fire Spokesman Vito Maggiolo says the man was throwing out trash at an apartment building when he thought he dropped the cell phone in the chute.

Maggiolo says the man leaned in to check and fell inside.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Maggiolo says the man was able to call 911 from inside the trash chute around 3 a.m. Sunday, though it wasn't clear what phone he used.

A video posted online shows firefighter rescue crews pumping fresh air down the chute to the man through a hose. They eventually hauled him out using a harness.

Maggiolo says the man didn't appear hurt and was released on the scene.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newstrashtechnologycellphoneWashington
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump spokeswoman dismisses 'Russia fever' as attempt to take away legitimacy of his victory
'Donut boy' wants to thank every cop in the U.S.
'Horrific' human-trafficking incident not an isolated event, officials say
Student detained in China has been released, according to senator
More News
Top Stories
Coast Guard rescues 5 from Topsail Island
Wake County fire kills 2 pets, displaces family of 5
Police: 3 reports of sex assault at NCSU student housing
Police: 3 injured in Raleigh shooting
1 shot outside Cumberland County club
Preemie home after Mexican hospital accused of extortion
Sunday Scorcher: Heat advisory continues
Police: 8 dead in truck, 20 dire in immigrant smuggling case
Show More
Ohio set to resume executions, child killer awaits appeals
Lawyer: Simpson 'on cloud 9' following parole board decision
Father won't stop searching for missing son, Cole Thomas
Salmonella outbreak linked to papayas kills 1 in NYC
Coast Guard searches for man missing off Outer Banks
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
More Photos