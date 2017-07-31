Man seriously hurt in Durham shooting near City Hall

The latest:

The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting near City Hall that left a man with life-threatening injuries.It happened just before 9 a.m. on Mangum Street between West Chapel Hill Street and City Hall Plaza.Police said two cars were headed south on Mangum when a person in one of the cars fired into the other.The driver of the second car made it to North Duke Street and West Trinity Avenue where he flagged down a Durham County Sheriff's deputy for help.Pictures from the scene showed a car with multiple bullet holes and shot out windows."I heard four gunshots, and I didn't see anything else," said Leanne Lavenets, who was near City Hall when it happened.Police are looking for the gunman. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Junker at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29416 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.