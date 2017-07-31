NEWS

Man seriously hurt in Durham shooting near City Hall

EMBED </>More Videos

Man seriously hurt in Durham shooting

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting near City Hall that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

The latest:


* Police still searching for gunman
* Incident started downtown near City Hall Plaza
* 1 person has life-threatening injuries

It happened just before 9 a.m. on Mangum Street between West Chapel Hill Street and City Hall Plaza.

Police said two cars were headed south on Mangum when a person in one of the cars fired into the other.

The driver of the second car made it to North Duke Street and West Trinity Avenue where he flagged down a Durham County Sheriff's deputy for help.

Pictures from the scene showed a car with multiple bullet holes and shot out windows.

"I heard four gunshots, and I didn't see anything else," said Leanne Lavenets, who was near City Hall when it happened.

Police are looking for the gunman. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Junker at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29416 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsshootingDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump denies there is 'WH chaos' as new chief of staff sworn in
Manhunt underway for man suspected of killing Minnesota financial adviser
Man charged with trying to rape 89-year-old in her home
Leaders in Congress react to ABC News investigation of border agency
More News
Top Stories
Man charged with trying to rape 89-year-old in her home
Father of NC fugitive charged, body of kidnapped man found
Tropical Storm Emily forms off Florida - projected to pass NC coast
Outer Banks power to be restored in 1-2 weeks
Damaged water line shuts down part of Capital Blvd.
Man shot in chin, abdomen in Raleigh
2 teens drown in Cape Fear River, authorities say
Response to DHHS report on jail suicide due today
Show More
It is September or July?! How long cool temps stick around
Man crashes pickup truck into Raleigh Bojangles'
14-year-old boy shot in Raleigh, suspect at large
American tourist shot while on vacation in Turks and Caicos
I-40 west in Johnston County closed due to accident
More News
Top Video
Florida man finds black bear sleeping on his doorstep
Man crashes pickup truck into Raleigh Bojangles'
Coast Guard rescues stranded teenage boaters in Rhode Island
2 teens drown in Cape Fear River, authorities say
More Video