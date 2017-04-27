Authorities in Raleigh are investigating a shooting outside a Raleigh apartment that left one man seriously injured early Thursday morning.It happened just after 1 a.m. at the Tree and Leaves apartments complex on Kent Road, near Western Blvd.Officials tell ABC11 that officers were called to apartment A at 1319 Kent Road about the shooting and found the injured man in a breezeway outside the apartment.The unidentified man was taken to the hospital.Police are still at the scene investigating the incident.Further details have not been released at this time.