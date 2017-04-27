  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
NEWS

Raleigh police investigating shooting outside apartment, man seriously injured

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Raleigh are investigating a shooting outside a Raleigh apartment that left one man seriously injured early Thursday morning.

It happened just after 1 a.m. at the Tree and Leaves apartments complex on Kent Road, near Western Blvd.

Officials tell ABC11 that officers were called to apartment A at 1319 Kent Road about the shooting and found the injured man in a breezeway outside the apartment.

The unidentified man was taken to the hospital.

Police are still at the scene investigating the incident.

Further details have not been released at this time.

Related Topics:
newsshootingRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Driver sought after man, 72, killed in hit-and-run
13 Louisiana-Lafayette players arrested over theft charges
Celebrating Anchor John Clark's 25th anniversary at ABC11
Nearly half of Americans think there's a 'deep state' in US: Poll
Trump gives Pentagon authority to set troop levels in Syria and Iraq
More News
Top Stories
Cumberland Co murderer suspected of killing prison officer
Flooding still a concern, woman drowns in floodwaters
State of Emergency in Edgecombe County
United making changes after man dragged off flight
2-year-old survives being run over by 2 cars in China
Man shot in Raleigh
Durham police make arrest in fatal hit-and-run
Show More
Republicans override Cooper veto - shrink Court of Appeals to 12 judges
'Armed and dangerous' man captured in Kinston
Lawsuit immunity for drivers who hit protesters?
Wake DA says 2016 Raleigh police shooting was justified
Teen playing with loaded gun charged in friend's death
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
PHOTOS: Raleigh March for Science
PHOTOS: Chapel Hill home heavily damaged by fire
More Photos