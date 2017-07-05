NEWS

Man shot after Raleigh fireworks show dies from injuries

EMBED </>More Videos

Raheem Khary Lawrence McAllister was 18.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead and three others injured following the downtown Fourth of July fireworks show.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. as people were leaving downtown after attending The Works! event.



The incident happened near Shaw University, outside a McDonald's restaurant on S. Wilmington Street and E. South Street.

Police said one of the victims, 18-year-old Raheem Khary Lawrence McAllister, was taken to WakeMed with life-threatening wounds.

A family member told ABC11 on Wednesday that McAllister has died. The family has decided to donate his organs.

"He was a nice guy. Like everybody was his friend," said Anajah Caldwell, a friend of McAllister's, a former Millbrook High School student. "Everybody knew him. That's why it's like out of everybody, him, you know? It's crazy. You know I loved the boy."

The three other victims were treated and released.

Further details surrounding the shooting have not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsraleigh policeshootingRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Car crashes into Wake Forest Walmart; woman charged
US conducts strike operation against al-Shabaab in Somalia
US threatens military action at emergency UN meeting on North Korea
US conducts strike operation in self-defense against al-Shabab in Somalia
More News
Top Stories
Car crashes into Wake Forest Walmart; woman charged
Missing RDU worker told officer she left because she was 'stressed out'
Pretty sunflowers serve a purpose in Raleigh
Finding lost pets after fireworks, and a happy reunion
Hoke County churches on alert after rash of break-ins
Motorcyclist dies a day after Durham crash
Durham police seek man wanted for child sex offenses
Show More
Raleigh pastor faces deportation
Morrisville Police charge Cary man with business burglary
Raleigh approves earlier alcohol sales on Sundays
Shaw University president taking job at Howard
School bus destroyed by fire at Leesville Rd. High School
More News
Top Video
Missing RDU worker told officer she left because she was 'stressed out'
Hoke County churches on alert after rash of break-ins
Car crashes into Wake Forest Walmart; woman charged
Motorcyclist dies a day after Durham crash
More Video