Man shot after Raleigh fireworks show dies from injuries

Raleigh police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead and three others injured following the downtown Fourth of July fireworks show.It happened around 10:45 p.m. as people were leaving downtown after attending The Works! event.The incident happened near Shaw University, outside a McDonald's restaurant on S. Wilmington Street and E. South Street.Police said one of the victims, 18-year-old Raheem Khary Lawrence McAllister, was taken to WakeMed with life-threatening wounds.A family member told ABC11 on Wednesday that McAllister has died. The family has decided to donate his organs."He was a nice guy. Like everybody was his friend," said Anajah Caldwell, a friend of McAllister's, a former Millbrook High School student. "Everybody knew him. That's why it's like out of everybody, him, you know? It's crazy. You know I loved the boy."The three other victims were treated and released.Further details surrounding the shooting have not been released.The investigation remains ongoing.