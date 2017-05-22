NEWS

Man shot at Raleigh park

Police investigate at Cedar Hills Park off Sweetbriar Drive, near E. Millbrook Road. (Chopper 11 HD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities are investigating after a man was shot at a Raleigh park Monday morning.

It happened just after 11 a.m. at Cedar Hills Park off Sweetbriar Drive, near E. Millbrook Road.

Police and EMS were called to the park after the man was reportedly shot once.

He was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries. His name has not been released.

There are no suspects at this time.

