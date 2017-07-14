Man shot during Durham home invasion, suspects sought

Police are searching for suspects after a home invasion ended with a person shot in the back later Thursday night.It happened in the 200 block of Bridgefield Place around 11:30 p.m.Authorities tell ABC11 that the victim was in the house when he was shot.He was driven to the hospital in unknown condition, however, police say they believe his injuries were non-life-threatening.Police are working to track down leads in the case.Authorities have not released any information about suspects or other details surrounding the invasion.