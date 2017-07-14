NEWS

Man shot during Durham home invasion, suspects sought

EMBED </>More Videos

Person shot in Durham home invasion (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Police are searching for suspects after a home invasion ended with a person shot in the back later Thursday night.

It happened in the 200 block of Bridgefield Place around 11:30 p.m.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Authorities tell ABC11 that the victim was in the house when he was shot.

He was driven to the hospital in unknown condition, however, police say they believe his injuries were non-life-threatening.

Police are working to track down leads in the case.

Authorities have not released any information about suspects or other details surrounding the invasion.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsshootinghome invasionDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Person of interest in case of 4 missing Pennsylvania men confesses to murders, attorney says
Senate GOP releases revised health care bill as hunt for support goes on
DeVos' meetings over sex assault policies spark controversy
In closed-door speech, Jeff Sessions tells right-wing group religion is under attack
More News
Top Stories
Johnston County Sheetz hit by skimming scheme
Brutal heat, humidity continues prompting heat advisory
Manhunt underway for suspect who shot at Cumberland County deputy
Beyonce posts photos of newborn twins
Raleigh man charged with secret peeping
What we know about the man who confessed to killing 4 in Pa.
2 hurt, 1 critical after Fayetteville crash on Pamalee Dr
Show More
Harnett County family grieving death of toddler
I-Team finds asbestos in makeup
10-year-old Clayton girl with brittle bones needs your help
Person of interest questioned in Cumberland Co. assault
Woman shoots man in Lee County
More News
Top Video
Johnston County Sheetz hit by skimming scheme
Manhunt underway for suspect who shot at Cumberland County deputy
Hurricanes owner considering offer to sell team
2 hurt, 1 critical after Fayetteville crash on Pamalee Dr
More Video