Man shot during Garner robbery

The Garner Police Department is investigating after a man was shot during an apparent robbery Tuesday morning.It happened around 2:30 a.m. at Lenoxplace at Garner Station Apartments - off Garner Station Boulevard.The 45-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The shooter got away. Detectives didn't immediately have a description of the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to call the Garner Police Department at (919) 772-8810.