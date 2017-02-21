NEWS

Man shot during Garner robbery

Police investigate at the scene

GARNER, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Garner Police Department is investigating after a man was shot during an apparent robbery Tuesday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at Lenoxplace at Garner Station Apartments - off Garner Station Boulevard.

The 45-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The shooter got away. Detectives didn't immediately have a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Garner Police Department at (919) 772-8810.


