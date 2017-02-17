Man shot in Durham drive-by on Weaver Street

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --Durham Police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday night on Weaver Street, not far from South Roxboro Street.
An ABC11 crew at the scene said the victim was shot during a drive-by incident.
The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
Police did not immediately say whether they had any suspects.
The victim was not identified Thursday night.
