Man shot in Durham drive-by on Weaver Street

A gunshot victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Weaver Street in Durham.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham Police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday night on Weaver Street, not far from South Roxboro Street.

An ABC11 crew at the scene said the victim was shot during a drive-by incident.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police did not immediately say whether they had any suspects.

The victim was not identified Thursday night.

Check back here for updates Friday morning and on Eyewitness News.

