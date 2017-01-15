NEWS

Man shot in home near NC Central

A man was shot in a home on Formosa Drive (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham police are investigating after a man was taken to the hospital Sunday evening following a shooting near NC Central.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Formosa Drive.

Police said the man was shot in the back while inside the home. He had surgery at the hospital.



Investigators said they aren't sure what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Neighbors told ABC11 they are disappointed but not surprised by the incident

"It finally happened," said Carolyn Boone. "Because there have been so many gunshots around here recently. I've been talking to friends and family trying to figure out what could be done."

She said she's concerned for students as well as herself.

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham police or CrimeStoppers.


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsshootingDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Suggests CIA Director 'Leaker' Behind Unsubstantiated Report
At Least 22 Democratic Congress Members Plan to Skip Inauguration
Multiple burglaries reported at spay and neuter service
3 water main breaks in Durham impacting traffic
More News
Top Stories
Shot fired during home invasion in Raleigh
Man charged with DWI in US-70 wreck in Johnston County
3 water main breaks in Durham impacting traffic
Woman pinned between car, gas pump in NY crash dies
Multiple burglaries reported at spay and neuter service
Family: Former pro wrestler Jimmy Snuka has died
Judge temporarily halts NC Medicaid expansion effort
Show More
Eddie Long, megachurch pastor embroiled in scandal, dies
Dogs rescued from hoarder in western NC up for adoption
Trump Changes Plans on MLK Day Visit To African American History Museum
Chicago police officer fatally shoots fleeing gunman
Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years
More News
Photos
Students hurt in crash with Wayne County school bus
PHOTOS: Durham's new national historic landmark
PHOTOS: Your pics of the winter storm
PHOTOS: Governor's Inaugural Ball
More Photos